Get ‘off trail’ at the Nike Running Experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are only two cities in the United States that DICK’S House of Sport calls home: New York, NY and Knoxville, TN.

Even New York City doesn’t have the new Nike Running Experience, but they are exclusively at the DICK’s House of Sport Knoxville for this weekend only. It’s a celebration of the new Nike Pegasus Trail 3 shoes, released this week and only available to buy in person at the Knoxville store.

Try on the new shoes and take them for a spin inside the Nike tent, built to resemble a run through the mountains.

In addition to trying out the latest shoe technology, Nike athletes are scheduled throughout the weekend with numerous Q&As and training sessions to bring their knowledge and skills to other athletes in our area.

To attend, you must show proof of your DICK’S ScoreCard and Nike Membership connected accounts in the DICK’S app. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the last 72 hours is required to attend the events outside the store. Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available on-site for customers who wish to attend but do not have proof of vaccination or a negative test. Children under 12 years of age do not require proof of vaccination or a negative test but will require a temperature check.

To sign up, click here.

Friday, December 10th

House of Sport Turf Field/Track: Join Team USA sprinters Blake Leeper (Paralympic champion and world record holder) for an afternoon of track coaching and fun at the Nike Running Experience at House of Sport Knoxville.

3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. | Stretching & Warmup w/ Olympic Silver Medalist Fred Kerley

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Out of the Blocks Training w/ Olympic Silver Medalist Fred Kerley

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Relay Races w/ Olympic Silver Medalist Fred Kerley

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Q&A w/ US Paralympian & Silver Medalist Blake Leeper & Olympic Silver Medalist Fred Kerley

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. | Stretching & Warmup w/ US Paralympian & Silver Medalist Blake Leeper

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Out of the Blocks Training w/ US Paralympian & Silver Medalist Blake Leeper

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Relay Races w/ US Paralympian & Silver Medalist Blake Leeper

Saturday, December 11th

House of Sport Turf Field/Track + Trail Course: Meet and run with Nike Trail Athletes Brittany Peterson and Ryan Miller, as they show you the ins and outs of the custom trail running course at the Nike Running Experience at House of Sport Knoxville.

10:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. | Stretching & Warmup w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Brittany Peterson

10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. | Fun Run w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Brittany Peterson

10:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m. | Running Drills & Tips Session w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Brittany Peterson

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. | Meet-and-Greet & Q&A w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Brittany Peterson

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. | Trail Course Time Trials w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Brittany Peterson

4:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. | Stretching & Warmup w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Ryan Miller

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. | Fun Run w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Ryan Miller

4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. | Running Drills & Tips Session w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Ryan Miller

5:15 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Meet-and-Greet & Q&A w/ Nike Trail Running Athlete Ryan Miller

Sunday, December 12th

House of Sport Turf Field/Track + Trail Course: American long-distance running legend Galen Rupp, and Tokyo 800m Bronze Medalist Raevyn Rogers, will bring the Nike Running Experience at House of Sport Knoxville across the finish line with a mix of long-distance group runs and track coaching.

11:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. | Stretching & Warmup w/ American Record Holder & 2x Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp & Reigning Olympic and World Championship Medalist Raevyn Rogers

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. | Fun Run w/ American Record Holder & 2x Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp & Reigning Olympic and World Championship Medalist Raevyn Rogers

12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. | Running Drills & Clinic w/ American Record Holder & 2x Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp & Reigning Olympic and World Championship Medalist Raevyn Rogers

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. | Relay Races & Time Trials w/ American Record Holder & 2x Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp & Reigning Olympic and World Championship Medalist Raevyn Rogers

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. | Relay Races w/ American Record Holder & 2x Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp & Reigning Olympic and World Championship Medalist Raevyn Rogers

1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. | Q&A w/ American Record Holder & 2x Olympic Medalist Galen Rupp & Reigning Olympic and World Championship Medalist Raevyn Rogers

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.