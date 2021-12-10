Human trafficking sting leads to arrest of 7 men says Greene Co. Sheriff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A two-day undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department resulted in seven men being arrested and accused of seeking illicit sex from minors on Friday.

Over a two-day period that began on Dec. 8, authorities place several decoy advertisements on websites that were reportedly known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, GCSD said.

“The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors,” a post stated.

As a result of the operation, the following seven men were arrested:

• William E. Marx, 48, Greeneville, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

• Joseph H. Vincent, 72, Greeneville, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

• Samuel E. Foksha, 22, Inman, SC: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

• John W. Blackwood, 54, Georgetown, SC: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

• Charles L. Hunter, 75, Burnsville, NC: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

• Jacquez M. Carr, 23, Thomasville, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

• Edwin Garcia Gonzalez, 32, Knoxville, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

This operation has been several months in the planning. I am pleased with the results but disturbed that we have this problem to deal with in our society and in our community. We’re not going to let these predators prey on our children. Through operations like this, we hope to raise the public’s awareness of human trafficking. I would like to thank everyone that helped with this operation.

More information about the TBI’s efforts to end human trafficking can be found on the ItHasToStop website.

