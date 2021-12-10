Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a fugitive wanted on several outstanding charges.

Donnie Marquis Tharpe, 32, of Knoxville, is wanted on charges including aggravated stalking, two counts of vandalism and a violation of probation on an aggravated assault charge.

Tharpe was last seen in the area of Wilson Avenue and had been driving a blue 2007 Chevy Impala with Tennessee tags, KPD officials said. The address last associated with Tharpe was 2727 Fort Stanley Way.

Tharpe is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

If you recognize Tharpe or know where he may be, contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online here or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

