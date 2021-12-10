Loudon Co. deputy awarded top DUI enforcement award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the East Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Top County Sheriff DUI Award on Thursday at the 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Statewide Night of Remembrance Ceremony in Nashville.

Deputy Cole Rogers along with 121 other law enforcement officers removed more than 6,600 DUI’s in 2019 and 2020, according to LCSO Spokesperson Matt Fagiana.

“Rogers led all of East Tennessee deputies in the number of DUI arrests made in 2020,” said Fagiana. “Deputy Rogers has led the LCSO in DUI arrests for the last several years and consistently shows a dedication in making Loudon County roadways safer.”

MADD was created in 1980 and its goal is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims, and prevent underage drinking.

Drunk driving is the number one cause of death on roadways, according to MADD.

