Advertisement

Loudon Co. deputy awarded top DUI enforcement award

A deputy with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office was honored with the top DUI enforcement award.
Loudon County deputy awarded top DUI enforcement award.
Loudon County deputy awarded top DUI enforcement award.(LCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the East Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Top County Sheriff DUI Award on Thursday at the 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Statewide Night of Remembrance Ceremony in Nashville.

Deputy Cole Rogers along with 121 other law enforcement officers removed more than 6,600 DUI’s in 2019 and 2020, according to LCSO Spokesperson Matt Fagiana.

“Rogers led all of East Tennessee deputies in the number of DUI arrests made in 2020,” said Fagiana. “Deputy Rogers has led the LCSO in DUI arrests for the last several years and consistently shows a dedication in making Loudon County roadways safer.”

MADD was created in 1980 and its goal is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims, and prevent underage drinking.

Drunk driving is the number one cause of death on roadways, according to MADD.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
Lisa Breeden
Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says

Latest News

RFD says fire started after 2 PM Thursday
First responders say calls came in late for Gettysvue Golf Club Fire
We expect lots of rain and high winds Saturday.
Gusty and heavy storms on a First Alert Saturday
Third grade students in Knox Co. who do not score well on the English and language arts section...
New state law could hold back Tennessee third graders
RFD says they didn't receive 9-1-1 calls in time
Rural Metro Fire says Gettysvue home is total loss after fire