Man pleads not guilty in Tennessee high school game shooting
Jadon Hardiman entered the plea during a court hearing Wednesday.
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting during a high school basketball game in West Tennessee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
Hardiman also has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and other weapons charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Humboldt High School.
Authorities said Hardiman and 21-year-old Justin Pankey got into an argument during a basketball game at the school. Authorities say Hardiman shot and killed Pankey and wounded two other people.
