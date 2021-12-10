Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty in Tennessee high school game shooting

Jadon Hardiman entered the plea during a court hearing Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting during a high school basketball game in West Tennessee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

News outlets reported that 18-year-old Jadon Hardiman entered the plea during a court hearing Wednesday.

Hardiman also has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and other weapons charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Humboldt High School.

Authorities said Hardiman and 21-year-old Justin Pankey got into an argument during a basketball game at the school. Authorities say Hardiman shot and killed Pankey and wounded two other people.

