Persevering for Powell: Jayden Collins’ comeback story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Powell football team got an excellent stocking stuffer last week. The team brought back the school’s first gold ball trophy after winning the 5A state championship over Page, 42-34.

Senior Jayden Collins played a huge part in the team’s win - hauling in nine passes and scoring a touchdown in the third quarter - but he wasn’t necessarily supposed to be there with his teammates.

“The doctor told me my season was over,” Collins said after breaking his leg against Knoxville Catholic in late October. “I wasn’t supposed to come back at all, and if I did, it was supposed to be this game right here.”

Collins credits his trainers, coaches and teammates for pushing him and keeping his mind focused on rehab over the last month and a half.

“I did all this hard work knowing it wasn’t for no reason. We got up early in the morning to work every single day to work out at 6 a.m. to get somewhere like this and get us a ring.”

Powell Head Coach Matt Lowe knows a special group of seniors helped lead his team to the top of the Tennessee high school football ranks this year.

“Everybody on this team knows what Jayden Collins means to us. For him to come back and to come back in such a short period of time because of his dedication and his hard work - everyone on this team made a commitment to him. We’ll still be playing in semifinals if you tell us your butt is gonna be back. Sure enough, both sides made it happen, so what an exciting thing for him to be out there looking like his old self just flying around.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.