Pigeon Forge breaks record tourism numbers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon forge is on track for the largest tax collections ever in one year.

October was the turning point for the city because all of the people who came through to view the leaves left millions of dollars for the city’s revenues.

Year to date, revenue collections are up more than 43% for the year. These numbers are compared to 2019, since 2020 was an outlying year.

Gross revenue now sits at more than $1.7 billion spent in a town with just more than 6,000 residents.

The tourism director said it’s due to the smokies being a strong drive to destination and all three cities working together to promote the smoky mountains.

“We are just blessed, and we have three cities here that our guests see as one destination. You ask and, in our research, says very clearly they don’t know where they are, they don’t care where they are. They’re just in the Smoky Mountains,” said Leon Downey, Director of Tourism.

Downey predicts the city will hit a record $2 billion in gross receipts for the year. That shatters the 2019 record of 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.