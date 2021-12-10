Advertisement

Pigeon Forge breaks record tourism numbers

October 2021 brought millions of tourists and dollars to Sevier County.
Clear start to Wednesday.
Clear start to Wednesday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon forge is on track for the largest tax collections ever in one year.

October was the turning point for the city because all of the people who came through to view the leaves left millions of dollars for the city’s revenues.

Year to date, revenue collections are up more than 43% for the year. These numbers are compared to 2019, since 2020 was an outlying year.

Gross revenue now sits at more than $1.7 billion spent in a town with just more than 6,000 residents.

The tourism director said it’s due to the smokies being a strong drive to destination and all three cities working together to promote the smoky mountains.

“We are just blessed, and we have three cities here that our guests see as one destination. You ask and, in our research, says very clearly they don’t know where they are, they don’t care where they are. They’re just in the Smoky Mountains,” said Leon Downey, Director of Tourism.

Downey predicts the city will hit a record $2 billion in gross receipts for the year. That shatters the 2019 record of 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Lisa Breeden
Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion

Latest News

The outside of Dick's House of Sport
Get ‘off trail’ at the Nike Running Experience in Knoxville
Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Man pleads not guilty in Tennessee high school game shooting
Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Scattered rain developing ahead of the strong cold front, First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Christmas at Dollywood
Hearing sleigh bells? Where to celebrate Christmas in East Tennessee