Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police said an Ashland woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly poured gasoline on a convenience store clerk.

Ashland police said just after 9:00 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Felicia Helton walked into the convenience store along 22nd St. and Winchester Ave., poured gasoline on a clerk and counter, then tried to light a fire.

Officers said customers jumped in and subdued Helton until officers responded.

Helton was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

