Advertisement

Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire

36-year-old Felicia Helton
36-year-old Felicia Helton(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police said an Ashland woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly poured gasoline on a convenience store clerk.

Ashland police said just after 9:00 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Felicia Helton walked into the convenience store along 22nd St. and Winchester Ave., poured gasoline on a clerk and counter, then tried to light a fire.

Officers said customers jumped in and subdued Helton until officers responded.

Helton was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Lisa Breeden
Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion

Latest News

Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Scattered rain developing ahead of the strong cold front, First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Second Harvest Food Bank surpassed an aggressive goal on Double Your Donation Day.
‘Aggressive’ goal helps Second Harvest net largest Double Donation Day haul
Second Harvest Double Your Donation Day
Second Harvest Double Your Donation Day
RFD says fire started after 2 PM Thursday
First responders say calls came in late for Gettysvue Golf Club Fire