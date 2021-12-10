Rise in depression and anxiety in kids sparks U.S. Surgeon General’s latest advisory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nation’s top doctor issued an advisory for children and teens concerning mental health due to the pandemic keeping kids inside and on technology.

“We’ve had rates of suicide increase among our children and for many kids during the pandemic feelings of anxiety and depression worsened and loneliness as well,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General.

He stopped by a California school earlier this week to share how the pandemic has impacted anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders in kids.

The report stated 80,000 youth around the world found depression and anxiety symptoms doubled during the pandemic with 25% of youth experiencing depressive symptoms and 20% experiencing anxiety symptoms.

“In ensuring that we fund counselors and nurses and social workers in the schools, you know that right now many schools are struggling with one or two counselors for their entire student body,” said Murthy.

In early 2021, emergency room visits in the United States for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for teen girls and 4% higher for teen boys compared to the same time period in early 2019.

“We want our children to know it’s ok to admit that you’re struggling. It’s ok to ask for help.”

The report also stated that as of June 2021, more than 140,000 children in the U.S. lost a parent or grandparent caregiver to COVID-19.

There are things to consider when helping kids. Building in-person relationships with friends and family is key.

The report stated during the pandemic the time teenagers spent in front of screens for activities not related to school more than doubled.

