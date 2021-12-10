Advertisement

Santa plays bagpipes to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank

Last year, Bagpipe Santa or Tyler Roy, raised over $30,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank.
By Paige Hill and Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you ever seen Santa play bagpipes? One neighborhood in Knoxville had the chance to hear the music while donating to a good cause.

Saint Nicholas was in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood Friday, where he played the bagpipes for all to hear while collecting money for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Santa told WVLT News that Friday was double donation day, meaning that all the money raised would be doubled by anonymous benefactors.

“We are putting money right in this sack right here and getting people to call in and donate,” Tyler Roy as Santa said. “Anything that comes in before 7:00 p.m. will be counted.”

This was also not the first time he shared his talents. Last year, he raised over $30,000.

