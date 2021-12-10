Scattered rain developing ahead of the strong cold front, First Alert Weather Day Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain is here to stay, until a cold front ramps up to gusty downpours and brings down temperatures. The First Alert Weather Day is still on track for Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECCT

Scattered rain is developing and moving through at times this morning. Temperatures are more mild, in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll continue with a 60% coverage of our area in rain at times most of today. We are gradually warming to around 57 degrees, that’s because warm air is already blowing in on the Plateau, Southern Valley and in parts of Southeastern Kentucky. The winds are gusty already, and your highs are in the low 60s in these parts of our area.

Tonight gusts increase area-wide to 40+ mph, with scattered storms. This steps up the temperature, as we continue to heat into the upper 60s in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heavy rainfall potential Saturday (WVLT)

Saturday warms to around 70 degrees, but gusts are already 40+ mph with scattered storms developing ahead of that strong cold front. The WVLT First Alert Day is in effect from 8 AM on the Plateau to the late morning to early afternoon in the Valley, and then the strongest storms leave the mountains around 3 PM. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain for most of our area. Gusts can easily reach 50 to 60 mph and cause damage, plus some stronger to isolated severe storms can step up that damage potential. A tornado can’t be ruled out.

We cool down quite a bit behind the front. Sunshine returns Sunday, but we stay chilly with a morning low around 31 degrees and then an afternoon around 50.

A warming trend begins at the start of your work week. Each day will be a bit warmer than the last, leading up to the next front we’re tracking for next weekend.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

