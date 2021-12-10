Smoky Mountain Winterfest lights up Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Winterfest boasts more than 30 miles of lights, 15 million of them twinkling in Sevier County. However, it’s not just about the lights but also some unique opportunities with your family.

The lights from the 407 stretch all the way to the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For nearly 40 years, the three Sevier County cities have joined together to create this experience.

And they say it’s for you to have moments with your families, whether it’s in the car staying warm or out walking the streets of Gatlinburg hunting for that perfect gift.

“Whether you are in our arts and crafts community looking for those really unique gifts. And, of course, we do have our very own Santa in our arts and crafts community. Santa’s Claus-et. Got to go by and tell Santa what you want for Christmas,” said Marci Claude with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Santa's Claus-et, the largest Christmas Store in Gatlinburg. (Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Smoky Mountain Winterfest will continue through the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.