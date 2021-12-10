Advertisement

Sturgeon population resurfacing thanks to Tennessee Valley Authority

The sturgeon population diminished in Tennessee by 1960. The Tennessee Valley Authority reintroduced the native species back to East Tennessee waterways in the early 2000′s.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sturgeon population was depleted in Tennessee by 1960. Dave Matthews, TVA Biologist, said there were a lot of contributing factors to the population loss including overfishing, dams, pollution, and habitat loss.

The Tennessee Valley Authority reintroduced the native species back to East Tennessee waterways in the early 2000′s. TVA has put more than 200,000 fish into Tennessee waterways, hoping they could survive and mate.

“We hope they will spawn here. They like it here, they’re growing here, they’re moving around freely between our dams, now we just need them to make some little sturgeon,” said Matthews.

Matthews said the fish they find are healthy. He caught a 10-year-old female sturgeon on Thursday. He said this reintroduction project is one of the most successful in the country, but they are waiting for the fish to get to maturity so they can begin mating.

“It makes our valley richer. That fish was supposed to be here. It was here for a reason, and that’s why it’s important, it should be here,” said Matthews.

Matthews believes there may be mature fish in some of Tennessee’s waterways mating. By catching and tagging these fish, biologists can track more about the species and their habits.

