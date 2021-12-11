Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Lisa Breeden
Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion

Latest News

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch
Reports of Online Exploitation of children increased over 97% last year. (Missingkids.org)
Sextortion cases on the rise in East Tennessee
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Man held in California crash that killed girl, injured kids
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in...
PREVIEW: No. 13 Tennessee hosts UNC Greensboro Saturday