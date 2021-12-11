Advertisement

Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during overnight storms

Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) says state health officials confirmed one death in Shelby County overnight was weather-related.

The agency did not provide any more details.

The ominous sound of sirens blaring in the middle of the night jolted many Memphians out of bed.

Others were awakened by an emergency alert notification sent to their cell phones.

Thousands tuned in immediately to Action News 5′s Ron Childers and Spencer Denton, who warned about possible rotation near the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium around midnight.

Barr and Anna Leigh Miler live near the Liberty Bowl and were watching the news on their laptop.

“We got in the closet and really shortly after that,” said Anna Leigh Miller. “I was on the phone with my mom and a huge crash came through and it was our neighbor’s tree that just came through the entire back bedroom.”

“One minute there was a window and a wall and the next minute there wasn’t,” said Barr Miller.

Luckily, neither of them were hurt.

“Had it not been for us having the news on, on our laptop, we probably wouldn’t have gone to the closet,” said Anna Leigh Miller.

Across the city, emergency crews responded to multiple reports of trees falling and powerlines snapping, but Memphis was spared from the worst damage.

As devastating as the damage was to their home, Barr and Anna Leigh Miller are counting their blessings.

“We’re just very grateful that we’re safe and our neighbors are safe, and everything is replaceable, but our safety is not,” said Anna Leigh Miller.

The storms also knocked out power to more than 25,000 MLGW customers.

By late Saturday afternoon, more than 14,000 customers remained without power in Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Smoke from fire in Pigeon Forge
Sevier Co. brush fire contained, no injuries reported
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
I-40 Westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to...
Officer-involved shooting; armed man runs towards deputies, says TBI

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to assist tornado victims
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
PHOTOS: Deadly storms leave significant damage in multiple states
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Community helping families in Bowling Green rebuild
Rivalry Showcase
Knoxville defeats East Tennessee in first-ever Rivalry Showcase
Brush fire in Sevier County impacts 7 acres.
Sevier County Brush Fire