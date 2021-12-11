Dollywood to delay opening due to storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms approach the East Tennessee area, Dollywood announced early Saturday morning that the park would postpone its opening until the afternoon.

Dollywood said that high wind also contributed to the postponement. At this time, the park is expected to open at 3 p.m.

Due to approaching storms and high winds, Dollywood will postpone opening for all guests until 3 p.m. today (Saturday, December 11). Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/1zdCJ270zj — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) December 11, 2021

This story is developing.

