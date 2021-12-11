Dollywood to delay opening due to storms
High wind and approaching storms have postponed gates opening at Dollywood.
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms approach the East Tennessee area, Dollywood announced early Saturday morning that the park would postpone its opening until the afternoon.
Dollywood said that high wind also contributed to the postponement. At this time, the park is expected to open at 3 p.m.
This story is developing.
