Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee and state Sens. John Stevens and Ed Jackson visited the Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville Saturday to asses damage from the storm that tore through five states late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A father and his 12-year-old son were found dead at the resort, according to a spokesperson for Lee’s office. They were sucked into the storm, according to officials.

“This is heartbreaking,” Lee said while talking to local first responders.

Lee’s office reported that the resort was torn up with multiple vehicles thrown on their sides.

“Rep. Rusty Grills said a family survived the storm at the resort by huddling in a bathroom, wrapping among themselves around the toilet as the roof and surrounding walls were ripped off,” a spokesperson with Lee’s office said. “The family survived.”

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at level 3.

On the ground in Tiptonville as we assess parts of our state devastated by last night's storms. I'll provide a live update at 6:30 CT. pic.twitter.com/hFMWxA1pIj — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 11, 2021

