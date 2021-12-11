Advertisement

Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville

A man and his 12-year-old son were found dead at a resort in Tiptonville after a storm ripped thru five states, according to a spokesperson with Gov. Lee’s office.
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee and state Sens. John Stevens and Ed Jackson visited the Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville Saturday to asses damage from the storm that tore through five states late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A father and his 12-year-old son were found dead at the resort, according to a spokesperson for Lee’s office. They were sucked into the storm, according to officials.

Gov. Lee Assesses Storm Damage

Gov. Bill Lee assesses the storm damage in Tennessee following the deadly tornado that tore thru five states. More: https://bit.ly/3ykE4pi

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“This is heartbreaking,” Lee said while talking to local first responders.

Lee’s office reported that the resort was torn up with multiple vehicles thrown on their sides.

“Rep. Rusty Grills said a family survived the storm at the resort by huddling in a bathroom, wrapping among themselves around the toilet as the roof and surrounding walls were ripped off,” a spokesperson with Lee’s office said. “The family survived.”

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at level 3.

