KUB working to restore power outages in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced that utility crews were working to restore power in thousands of outages across East Tennessee.

As of now, over 15,000 outages have been reported in the area, according to KUB.

“Crews are working to restore power as quickly & safely as possible,” a social media post stated.

Report outages can be found on the KUB website.

