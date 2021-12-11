Middle Tenn. businesses sustain storm damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several businesses in Middle Tennessee are dealing with significant damage from storms that occurred early Saturday morning, WSMV reported.

Nashville Fire was at La Maraca restaurant investigating a reported gas leak.

Once on the scene, investigators said they thought debris from the storm may have knocked the air conditioning unit off of the roof which then potentially clipped a gas line.

Beside the restaurant, the sign at McGaugh’s Donuts was destroyed and pieces were scattered all over the road and surrounding areas, a report from WSMV stated.

Tree and power lines were also reported to be down in the area.

At this time, there had been no reports of severe injuries in the area, officials said.

Our personnel are out helping with clean up. There aren’t any reports of serious injuries at this time. This is in the 400 Block of Hogan Road. pic.twitter.com/nUn5zwST72 — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.