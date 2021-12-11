Advertisement

Middle Tenn. businesses sustain storm damage

Tree and power lines were reported to be down in the area.
Businesses dealing with storm damage in Middle Tennessee
Businesses dealing with storm damage in Middle Tennessee(WSMV)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several businesses in Middle Tennessee are dealing with significant damage from storms that occurred early Saturday morning, WSMV reported.

Nashville Fire was at La Maraca restaurant investigating a reported gas leak.

Once on the scene, investigators said they thought debris from the storm may have knocked the air conditioning unit off of the roof which then potentially clipped a gas line.

Beside the restaurant, the sign at McGaugh’s Donuts was destroyed and pieces were scattered all over the road and surrounding areas, a report from WSMV stated.

Tree and power lines were also reported to be down in the area.

At this time, there had been no reports of severe injuries in the area, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
RFD says fire started after 2 PM Thursday
First responders say calls came in late for Gettysvue Golf Club Fire
Row 1: Joseph H. Vincent, Samuel E. Foksha, John W. Blackwood | Row 2: Charles L. Hunter, ...
Human trafficking sting leads to arrest of 7 men says Greene Co. Sheriff

Latest News

The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states
Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: more than 50 likely dead in western Ky. following night of severe weather
Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Weather Alert Day - Strong to severe storms are moving through the area
Updated track of the storms moving through the area
Updated track of the storms moving through the area