Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-40 westbound in Cumberland County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 westbound, near mile marker 311, shutdown due to an officer-involved shooting, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene, according to officials.

CAUTION: I-40 traffic west bound (311) is stopped due to an officer involved shooting. Traffic is completely stopped. TBI on scene for investigation. Additional details to follow. — Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) December 11, 2021

This is a developing situation.

