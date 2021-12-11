Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-40 westbound in Cumberland County
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 westbound, near mile marker 311, shutdown due to an officer-involved shooting, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene, according to officials.
This is a developing situation.
