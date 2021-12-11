Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-40 westbound in Cumberland County

I-40 westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to police.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 westbound, near mile marker 311, shutdown due to an officer-involved shooting, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene, according to officials.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
RFD says fire started after 2 PM Thursday
First responders say calls came in late for Gettysvue Golf Club Fire
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire

Latest News

Clear start to Wednesday.
Pigeon Forge breaks record tourism numbers
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Storms cause roof collapse at Illinois Amazon warehouse
Pete's Closing on Mondays.
Pete's Closing Up Shop Saturdays
Christmas dollars coming up short.
Trouble Finding Christmas Presents
Customers enjoying a meal at Pete's restaurant in downtown Knoxville.
Staple downtown restaurant open for decades, closing on Saturdays