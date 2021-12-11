Police: Thousands of chickens killed in Clay Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, no deaths were reported from the storms in the county; however, thousands of chickens died Saturday, WSMV said.

According to the sheriff, the storms hit a section of Clay County Highway where Tyson Foods own several chicken plants.

Approximately four chicken houses on the plant are believed to have been destroyed, according to WSMV.

Tens of thousands of chickens reportedly lived in each house and are expected to be dead due to the storm, the Clay County Sheriff said.

