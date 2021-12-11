Advertisement

Santa visits Turkey Creek for tree lighting

By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans made their way to the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek Friday night to see Santa Claus along with the tree lighting of a 60-foot Christmas tree.

“This is our 4th year coming out to see the tree lighting,” East Tennessean Terrie Ault said.

“We’re out celebrating the holidays with our family and friends,” Faridah Charnia said.

WVLT’s Ted Hall and Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley led the festivities on Friday night. Beyond the decorations, people were getting some shopping done.

“Buying mostly for friends, kids and some family,” Charnia said.

National groups said many holiday shoppers started a little earlier this year. The reason behind it is fear of shortages and shipping delays.

“It is a little harder this year,” Ault said.

Some who prefer brick-and-mortar have been forced to use their computers.

“If there wasn’t any, we go online and were good to go,” Charnia said.

Experts said there are better bargains for toys and electronics online rather than in the stores.

