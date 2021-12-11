Sevier Co. wildfire contained, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fire agencies from Sevier Co. have responded to a wildfire Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that the fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. and is located off of The Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson confirmed that one structure had been lost due to the fire.

Sevier County’s Wildland Task Force has been activated. Fire officials are currently on the scene.

The fire has been contained. There were no injuries reported.

This story is developing.

