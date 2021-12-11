Advertisement

Sevier Co. wildfire contained, no injuries reported

Sevier County’s Wildland Task Force has been activated.
Smoke from fire in Pigeon Forge
Smoke from fire in Pigeon Forge(Art Huff)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fire agencies from Sevier Co. have responded to a wildfire Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that the fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. and is located off of The Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson confirmed that one structure had been lost due to the fire.

Sevier County’s Wildland Task Force has been activated. Fire officials are currently on the scene.

The fire has been contained. There were no injuries reported.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Kentucky governor: Tornado on ground for more than 200 miles
I-40 Westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to...
Officer-involved shooting; armed man runs towards deputies, says TBI

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage reported after potential EF-2 Tornado in Bowling Green
I-40 Westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to...
Officer-involved shooting; armed man runs towards deputies, says TBI
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms