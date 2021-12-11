Sextortion cases on the rise in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More online predators are lurking in the online playground of apps. Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force saw more than double the number of cyber tips this month. Nearly 1,000 came in compared to usually about 400 tips. But these investigators are not sure why there’s an increase.

“I think what a lot of people don’t understand is there’s a very, very dark side to an element of our society that looks at kids as sexual objects and it’s a very dark place,” said Tom Evans, an investigator for KPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Evans said the task force has seen more sextortion cases across East Tennessee.

“Predators especially love to try to create some break between the child and the parental figures,” explained Evans.

Sextortion is a crime where someone threatens to distribute teens’ private material if the victims don’t provide sexual images, favors or money.

“Once an image is distributed out, it’s out. I mean it’s forever gone,” said Evans, who’s been investigating these crimes for more than two decades. “We target individuals who sextort teens for nude pictures, more pictures. I mean once a child is compromised they feel like there’s no way out.”

Evans told WVLT News that sextortion cases often involve 14 to 21-year-olds, but he’s seen some cases as young as 10.

“So that’s a concern when you’ve got a 10-year-old that has the ability in using the applications to take images or videos and then send those to people.”

He explained to stop that from happening, parents need to know who specifically their children are talking to and be protective, but not over-protective.

“You’ve got to be engaged. You can’t give them a device and then let that device be the babysitter, the parent, the friend. You can’t do that. You’ve got to be involved.”

Before kids go online, Evans said they have to have an adult they can trust to talk to about anything.

“If something doesn’t feel right or if you get a message that you don’t feel is appropriate or you’re not sure who that person may be you need to let an adult know.”

He also strongly urged children to share location data with parents. That way parents can keep track of the location where the phone is at any given time. It can be especially helpful for driving teens or during travel.

Evans said while this often happens to girls, boys’ cases often go underreported.

Certain apps are not more dangerous than others according to Evans. He said Instagram, Tik Tok, and Snapchat are the three most popular apps for kids. And where the kids go, the predators go.

