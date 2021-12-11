Advertisement

Significant damage reported following EF-3 Tornado in Bowling Green

Officials said the tornado had an estimated wind speed of 150 miles per hour.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT) -

Kentucky Storm Devastation

Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on deadly tornado damage in Bowling Green

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service said a tornado with EF-3 damage hit Bowling Green, Kentucky Saturday morning. Officials said the tornado had an estimated wind speed of 150 miles per hour. Crews are now surveying the damage.

The storms swept through Bowling Green, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border, tearing off roofs of homes and flinging debris into roadways. The GM Corvette Assembly Plant and the nearby Corvette Museum sustained light damage. A semitrailer was overturned and pushed against a building.

Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesman, said in a telephone interview that rescue efforts in Bowling Green and elsewhere were hampered by debris strewn across roads. Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.

“Right now we’re focusing on the citizens, trying to get to everybody that needs us,” Ward said.

Anyone in need of immediate shelter can go to South Warren High School, WBKO reported.

Police said that several warehouses at the Industrial Park in Bowling Green are “completely collapsed.”

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. But Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

