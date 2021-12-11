Special holiday deals at Applewood Farmhouse

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Applewood Farmhouse is offering a Christmas To Go Feast for families at Christmas that will serve six to eight people.

Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant will be closed on Christmas Eve Day; however, the restaurant will be open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Apple Farmhouse Restaurant will again offer an Annual Christmas Dinner to help celebrate the holiday with your family and friends. For additional information, please visit our website here. Please remember reservations are required.

The Applewood Farmhouse Grill will be closed on Christmas Day but open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Christmas Feast To Go will come individually packaged with reheating instructions. Call 865-429-5700 Ext. 1113.

Christmas Feast To Go Menu (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

