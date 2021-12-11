Advertisement

Staple downtown restaurant open for decades, closing on Saturdays

You will have two more Saturdays to eat at Pete’s Restaurant before the restaurant changes to Monday-Friday only.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Owner of Pete’s Restaurant, Pete Natour, said he’s come to a decision to close his business on Saturdays only after Dec. 18. He made the decision so he could spend more time with his family; his wife Rita, and sons Joey, Cameron, and Sami.

“I pushed myself so hard because of my family,” said Pete.

It’s a strange feeling for Pete, who has worked so hard to make his business a staple downtown for more than three decades. After 35 years, the restaurant will close on it’s busiest day. Pete said the birth of his granddaughter Olivia and the death of his father showed him that time is fleeting.

“When COVID hit and you see friends of yours dying my age, and then my dad passing away and Olivia was born when I was sick. I want people to take time and smell the roses,” said Natour.

Regulars who eat there said it’s the great food, warm atmosphere, and the service from the Natour family that keep them coming back. Most haven’t had a problem with the decision and have encouraged Pete to spend time with his family.

The downtown Knoxville restaurant will still be open Monday-Friday.

