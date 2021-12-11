Advertisement

TDOT: Crews working to clear roadways in East Tenn. following storms

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to clear roadways.
TDOT on I-40 East
TDOT on I-40 East(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to clear roadways after storms moved through Tennessee Saturday.

TDOT confirmed that many areas were affected by trees, debris, and high water; therefore, crews were deployed to clear those for transportation.

Current locations affected by the storms:

  • District 17 Impacted Roadway Update
    • Hawkins State Route 70 (Trees/Debris)
    • Hamblen State Route 113 (Trees/Debris)
    • Washington State Route 353 (Trees/Debris) and 34
    • Johnson County 687 (Trees/Debris)
  • District 18 Impacted Roadway Update
    • Jefferson County SR92 (Trees/Debris)
    • Cocke County SR 339 & 32 and 160
    • Grainger County SR92 and 1
    • Anderson County SR 116
    • Knox, Northshore (High Water @ Nantasket Drive)
  • District 19 Impacted Roadway Update
    • Blount 129 and SR33 (Trees/Debris)
    • Loudon SR73 (Trees/Debris)
    • Monroe 2 (Trees/Debris)
    • Morgan County SR299 and 328 (Trees/Debris)
    • Roane County 72 and 58 (Trees/Debris)
    • Scott County 63 (Trees/Debris)

As of Saturday afternoon, the rain is light, and the worst of the storm has passed.

Multiple tornadoes hit Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
I-40 Westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to...
Officer-involved shooting; armed man runs towards deputies, says TBI

Latest News

Chickens died in Clay County.
Police: Thousands of chickens killed in Clay Co.
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
Woman pulled from a home on middle Tennessee (WSMV)
Woman pulled from mobile home in middle Tennessee
Applewood Farmhouse, Sevierville, TN
Special holiday deals at Applewood Farmhouse