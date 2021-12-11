TDOT: Crews working to clear roadways in East Tenn. following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to clear roadways after storms moved through Tennessee Saturday.

TDOT confirmed that many areas were affected by trees, debris, and high water; therefore, crews were deployed to clear those for transportation.

Current locations affected by the storms:

District 17 Impacted Roadway Update Hawkins State Route 70 (Trees/Debris) Hamblen State Route 113 (Trees/Debris) Washington State Route 353 (Trees/Debris) and 34 Johnson County 687 (Trees/Debris)

District 18 Impacted Roadway Update Jefferson County SR92 (Trees/Debris) Cocke County SR 339 & 32 and 160 Grainger County SR92 and 1 Anderson County SR 116 Knox, Northshore (High Water @ Nantasket Drive)

District 19 Impacted Roadway Update Blount 129 and SR33 (Trees/Debris) Loudon SR73 (Trees/Debris) Monroe 2 (Trees/Debris) Morgan County SR299 and 328 (Trees/Debris) Roane County 72 and 58 (Trees/Debris) Scott County 63 (Trees/Debris)



As of Saturday afternoon, the rain is light, and the worst of the storm has passed.

Multiple tornadoes hit Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas.

