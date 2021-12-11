TDOT: Crews working to clear roadways in East Tenn. following storms
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to clear roadways.
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to clear roadways after storms moved through Tennessee Saturday.
TDOT confirmed that many areas were affected by trees, debris, and high water; therefore, crews were deployed to clear those for transportation.
Current locations affected by the storms:
- District 17 Impacted Roadway Update
- Hawkins State Route 70 (Trees/Debris)
- Hamblen State Route 113 (Trees/Debris)
- Washington State Route 353 (Trees/Debris) and 34
- Johnson County 687 (Trees/Debris)
- District 18 Impacted Roadway Update
- Jefferson County SR92 (Trees/Debris)
- Cocke County SR 339 & 32 and 160
- Grainger County SR92 and 1
- Anderson County SR 116
- Knox, Northshore (High Water @ Nantasket Drive)
- District 19 Impacted Roadway Update
- Blount 129 and SR33 (Trees/Debris)
- Loudon SR73 (Trees/Debris)
- Monroe 2 (Trees/Debris)
- Morgan County SR299 and 328 (Trees/Debris)
- Roane County 72 and 58 (Trees/Debris)
- Scott County 63 (Trees/Debris)
As of Saturday afternoon, the rain is light, and the worst of the storm has passed.
Multiple tornadoes hit Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.