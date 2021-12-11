Treehouse Grove offers specials for the holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If the idea for a family getaway includes staying in a secluded treehouse, then Treehouse Grove is the place for you.

Settled in on the doorsteps of the Great Smoky Mountains, Treehouse Grove features eight treehouses.

“These are a unique treehouses designed and built by Pete Nelson, the treehouse master on Animal Planet. These are anywhere from about 30 feet up in the air to 10 feet, so we got just about an array for anyone,” said Joseph Ayers with Treehouse Grove. “If you book between now and Christmas and use the code TREE30, You’ll get 30% off in December, January, and February.”

8 unique treehouses are nestled at the footsteps of the Great Smoky Mountains. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Each is built right around the actual trees that were on the property. Treehouse Grove says there are 2021 dates still available.

https://treehousegrove.guestybookings.com

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.