Advertisement

Treehouse Grove offers specials for the holiday season

8 unique treehouses are nestled at the footsteps of the Great Smoky Mountains.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If the idea for a family getaway includes staying in a secluded treehouse, then Treehouse Grove is the place for you.

Settled in on the doorsteps of the Great Smoky Mountains, Treehouse Grove features eight treehouses.

“These are a unique treehouses designed and built by Pete Nelson, the treehouse master on Animal Planet. These are anywhere from about 30 feet up in the air to 10 feet, so we got just about an array for anyone,” said Joseph Ayers with Treehouse Grove. “If you book between now and Christmas and use the code TREE30, You’ll get 30% off in December, January, and February.”

8 unique treehouses are nestled at the footsteps of the Great Smoky Mountains.
8 unique treehouses are nestled at the footsteps of the Great Smoky Mountains.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Each is built right around the actual trees that were on the property. Treehouse Grove says there are 2021 dates still available.

https://treehousegrove.guestybookings.com

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
I-40 Westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to...
Officer-involved shooting; armed man runs towards deputies, says TBI

Latest News

Chickens died in Clay County.
Police: Thousands of chickens killed in Clay Co.
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
TDOT on I-40 East
TDOT: Crews working to clear roadways in East Tenn. following storms
Woman pulled from a home on middle Tennessee (WSMV)
Woman pulled from mobile home in middle Tennessee
Applewood Farmhouse, Sevierville, TN
Special holiday deals at Applewood Farmhouse