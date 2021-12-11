Advertisement

Two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant identified in Shelby County

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed two cases of the omicron variant were identified today in Shelby County.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, the health department director, said the variant could already be spreading both in the county and state.

The department recommends you get a booster dose of the vaccine to fight the omicron variant.

