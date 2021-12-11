Vol for Life Inky Johnson makes his way back to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making the best out of a life-changing injury, Vol for Life Inquoris “Inky” Johnson made his way back to rocky top on Friday.

Johnson spoke to the university’s fall graduating class of 2021. His speech encouraging graduates to fight through life’s adversities, just as he did back in 2006 while playing football.

“I had a plan. Both to graduate and the plan of football, and my life changed at this place. It changed through a physical standpoint with my injury through the game of football. But also the redirection right? Finding a new purpose. When my life changed here it opened me up to things I couldn’t imagine. And as cliché as it sounds, it’s never about what happens to us, it’s about how we respond to it,” shared Johnson.

Johnson’s right arm became paralyzed from a life-threatening injury he sustained in a game. He said life isn’t all about what we encounter.

“Life is a journey of ups and downs, successes, failures, opposition, adversity, and uncertainty. But continuing to press forward in the midst of it all, processing it all, and never wasting an experience. It’s all a part of our development in the people that we are destined to become,” said Johnson.

Listening in to Johnson’s speech, University of Tennessee graduate Devin Redmon said he was inspired.

“It’s really inspirational. I love his energy. It’s about when you get to the point that you are about to quit, just keep going cause honestly that’s really the difference between most successful people and people who get by. You get to that hardpoint and you just push through,” shared Redmon.

Inky said he was glad to be back on Rocky Top and appreciated the opportunity to help make a difference for this year’s UT grads.

