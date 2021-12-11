Weather Alert Day - Strong to severe storms are moving through the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to strong to severe storms that are moving across the area and will be with us for much of the day. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted as some of these storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Strong To Severe Storms Are Moving Through The Area We’re waking up to strong to severe storms that are moving across the area and will be with us for much of the day. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted as some of these storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.https://www.wvlt.tv/weather/ Posted by WVLT on Saturday, December 11, 2021

WHAT TO EXPECT

The strong to severe storms will move across the plateau between 7 and 8 and into the valley through the middle part of the morning. Eventually the storms move into the mountains by early evening. Temperatures will fall today with the passing of the front. Expect to wake up on Sunday morning with clear skies, but it’s going to be cold as we’re in the 20s and 30s.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Morgan, Fentress & Cumberland Counties until 11 a.m. CST. High wind warnings are posted for the Smoky Mountains until 4 p.m. as winds are expected to be 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be a sunny, but cool, day leading into another night below freezing.

A slow warming trend begins Monday. Temperatures climb back above average by the middle of the week. Despite a few more clouds filtering in late-week, we’ll remain dry until Friday when the next front we’re monitoring approaches the area.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.