Advertisement

Weather Alert Day - Strong to severe storms are moving through the area

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted as some of these storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to strong to severe storms that are moving across the area and will be with us for much of the day. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted as some of these storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Strong To Severe Storms Are Moving Through The Area

We’re waking up to strong to severe storms that are moving across the area and will be with us for much of the day. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted as some of these storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.https://www.wvlt.tv/weather/

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, December 11, 2021

WHAT TO EXPECT

The strong to severe storms will move across the plateau between 7 and 8 and into the valley through the middle part of the morning. Eventually the storms move into the mountains by early evening. Temperatures will fall today with the passing of the front. Expect to wake up on Sunday morning with clear skies, but it’s going to be cold as we’re in the 20s and 30s.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Morgan, Fentress & Cumberland Counties until 11 a.m. CST. High wind warnings are posted for the Smoky Mountains until 4 p.m. as winds are expected to be 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be a sunny, but cool, day leading into another night below freezing.

A slow warming trend begins Monday. Temperatures climb back above average by the middle of the week. Despite a few more clouds filtering in late-week, we’ll remain dry until Friday when the next front we’re monitoring approaches the area.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
RFD says fire started after 2 PM Thursday
First responders say calls came in late for Gettysvue Golf Club Fire
Row 1: Joseph H. Vincent, Samuel E. Foksha, John W. Blackwood | Row 2: Charles L. Hunter, ...
Human trafficking sting leads to arrest of 7 men says Greene Co. Sheriff

Latest News

Timeline For Saturday's First Alert
First Alert Saturday before six straight dry days
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks strong downpours and intense winds mid-day Saturday.
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks strong downpours and intense winds mid-day Saturday.
Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Scattered rain developing ahead of the strong cold front, First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Saturday comes with gusty downpours.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain to gusty downpours