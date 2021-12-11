Advertisement

Weather turns much colder, much quieter over next five days

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the return of ‘regular’ December cold. The First Alert Weather Day is over and the skies clear.
The First Alert storms are done. Now we get the sunshine and cold.
The First Alert storms are done. Now we get the sunshine and cold.(Garry Hamby)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Alert Weather Day is now over. While there may be a few mountain rain showers late tonight, the weather is ultra quiet for the next five to six days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have received dozens of reports of tree or powerline type damage from Saturday morning through the noon hour. Thankfully the damage was not as extensive as west Tennessee and Kentucky. We’re also following up on damage in Arkansas and Missouri on the WVLT News App.

On to the future here: the cold air is settling in fast. This air emerged from Siberia, so many will bottom out near 30 degrees overnight. From early Saturday morning to early Sunday morning, that’s a drop of nearly 35 degrees!

Clear skies lead to fog, although there’s enough of a breeze behind the front to move those low clouds around.

We’re onto sunshine and nothing but sunshine Sunday afternoon. Highs are marginally below average at around 50. Still, that’s a massive dip from Saturday.

Mostly clear skies return Monday. We’re slightly warmer, now in the middle 50s in the Valley, closer to 50 on the Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Fog should be here Tuesday morning, widespread in the Tennessee Valley. We have a few more clouds as rain returns to West Tennessee. A blocking pattern keeps us all dry ‘til Friday, however.

The rain timeline is mixed for Friday and Saturday. Chances are you will need the rain gear by next weekend. After a steadily climbing high temp pattern all the way though Thursday and Friday, we cool down by next Sunday.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

