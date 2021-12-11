Advertisement

Significant damage reported after potential EF-2 Tornado in Bowling Green; college student confirmed dead

The young man was reportedly set to graduate today.
Storm damage in BG(WCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT) -

The National Weather Service said a tornado with EF-2 damage hit Bowling Green, Kentucky Saturday morning. Officials said the tornado had an estimated wind speed of 120 miles per hour. Crews are now surveying the damage. One death has been confirmed at this time.

Western Kentucky University sent a letter to the school community Saturday morning, confirming the death was a student.

President Timothy Caboni said that the school had successfully kept all on-campus students safe, but they had recently been notified that one man who lived off-campus had died.

“Please take care of yourselves and your friends and spend a little more time with those you love during the holiday break,” the letter stated.

Caboni also advised students to contact their loved ones to let them know that they were OK.

The Bowling Green area has also seen significant damage after a potential tornado moved through the area early morning.

