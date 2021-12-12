Clear and cold tonight, a little warmer on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our weekend comes to a close with clear skies and temperatures that will cool below freezing by Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the rest of your evening enjoy the stars that will be out tonight and that Waxing Gibbous moon that’s out there.

Lows on Monday morning will be near 30 in Knoxville to 28 in Crossville.

We’ll wake up on Monday cold, but the clear conditions will continue right into the afternoon. We’ll need to keep the sleeves all day as we’ll only get into the mid 50s for the high.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Tuesday with more sunshine, but we’ll add in a few more clouds. Rain should hold off until Thursday. Temperatures will gradually increase as we move closer to the weekend.

The closer we get to the weekend, the more rain chances we’ll have. Scattered rain will be with right now on Saturday again.

Temperatures warm back into the 60s as we move into the afternoon. (WVLT)

