Clear and cold tonight, a little warmer on Monday

The next batch of rain moves into the area on Thursday.
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our weekend comes to a close with clear skies and temperatures that will cool below freezing by Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the rest of your evening enjoy the stars that will be out tonight and that Waxing Gibbous moon that’s out there.

Lows on Monday morning will be near 30 in Knoxville to 28 in Crossville.

We’ll wake up on Monday cold, but the clear conditions will continue right into the afternoon. We’ll need to keep the sleeves all day as we’ll only get into the mid 50s for the high.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Tuesday with more sunshine, but we’ll add in a few more clouds. Rain should hold off until Thursday. Temperatures will gradually increase as we move closer to the weekend.

The closer we get to the weekend, the more rain chances we’ll have. Scattered rain will be with right now on Saturday again.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Temperatures warm back into the 60s as we move into the afternoon.
Temperatures warm back into the 60s as we move into the afternoon.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Ben tracks five more quiet days of weather
