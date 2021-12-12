‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Family friends are remembering a 6-year-old who was killed on Dec. 8 in a crash that occurred in North Knox County.

Eli Humphrey was pronounced dead following the tragic wreck while traveling with his mother, who is still recovering in the trauma center.

His mother, Kristin, was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Racoon Valley Road when she was believed to have had a diabetic side effect that caused her to lose control of the car, family friends told WVLT News.

The pair were headed to Wednesday church service when the crash happened. Son Light Baptist Church is where some of his friends said that he was his happiest.

“Eli didn’t walk into church,” Cindy Clabough said. “Eli ran into church with a big grin on his face.”

His grandfather would often go to Sunday Services with the 6-year-old.

“Eli is just a little spitting image of his pawpaw,” family friend Dorothy Myers said.

While at the church, he would make sure to meet the community, even sometimes for a small snack.

“Eli would come up to me, and he was very polite and very kind, and he’d say, ‘Hi Ms. Cindy. How are you today?’ and his bright eyes would be looking at that bag of Starbursts,” Clabough said.

Something friends said he was particularly proud of earlier this month, Claxton Elementary School named Eli as the December 2021 Student of the Month.

“He made the honor roll as to being the best student in December, and he was so proud of his little certificate and holding it up,” Myers said.

Even though the little boy did not make it, the community said they knew exactly where he is today.

“He’s in heaven. It’s a good place where all of the people live,” a young friend of Eli’s, Layla Guerrero-Connor said.

Eli’s loving, caring spirit will be missed.

“He was so loving,” friend Olivia Myers said. “He’d always give people hugs.”

The THP is continuing to investigate the incident.

