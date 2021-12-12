Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: How to assist tornado victims

WVLT News is working to help Heal the Heartland.
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Salvation Army has created a text campaign for those who would like to assist those devastated by the recent deadly tornado outbreak that was seen in multiple states.

WVLT News is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

All of the money raised will be used in the areas impacted by the tornadoes across the Heartland, including Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Smoke from fire in Pigeon Forge
Sevier Co. brush fire contained, no injuries reported
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
I-40 Westbound shut down following officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County, according to...
Officer-involved shooting; armed man runs towards deputies, says TBI

Latest News

A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
PHOTOS: Deadly storms leave significant damage in multiple states
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Community helping families in Bowling Green rebuild
Rivalry Showcase
Knoxville defeats East Tennessee in first-ever Rivalry Showcase
Brush fire in Sevier County impacts 7 acres.
Sevier County Brush Fire