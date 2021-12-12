Heal the Heartland: How to assist tornado victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Salvation Army has created a text campaign for those who would like to assist those devastated by the recent deadly tornado outbreak that was seen in multiple states.

WVLT News is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

All of the money raised will be used in the areas impacted by the tornadoes across the Heartland, including Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

