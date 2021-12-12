How to help local children receive Christmas presents

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is asking for donations ahead of its Shop With A Cop Event which will assist local children in receiving presents for the holiday.

The police department’s community resource officers will select local children to take Christmas shopping on Dec. 16. On the same day, officers will take the children to breakfast and lunch to spend quality time with one another.

“These children would likely receive few if any, Christmas presents without this program,” the police department said.

The event is centered around enhancing the lives of the youth and fostering a positive experience with law enforcement, officials said.

Officers are also seeking donations to make this event possible. A ‘Shop With SWAT” bank account has been established at Citizens National Bank to receive donations.

All Sevier County CNB will accept donations.

“Any unused money that is collected will remain in the account to be used next Christmas,” SPD officials said.

