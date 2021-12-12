Knoxville defeats East Tennessee in first-ever Rivalry Showcase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South-Doyle’s Shawn Gary made the most of his final high game in high school. The senior running back racked up 118 yards on the ground and tallied three touchdowns as Team Knoxville beat Team East Tennessee in the first-ever Rivalry Showcase 20-13 Saturday night at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge.

South-Doyle head coach Clark Duncan let his running back carry the load for Team Knoxville all game long. Knoxville scored first - capitalizing on a near safety on a Markell Fortenberry punt. Gary punched it in from three yards out on the third play of the drive to get Knoxville on the board 7-0.

Gary found the end zone for the second time in the second quarter - hitting the corner on a designed run from the wildcat position at the three yard line.

East Tennessee got on the board later in the second quarter on a play that looked familiar to fans who had a chance to watch Maryville this season. Senior quarterback Carson Jones connected with his Rebel teammate Markell Fortenberry on a fade route in the back of the end zone to cut the Knoxville lead to 13-6 headed into the locker room.

Gary crossed the plane for a third and final time in the third quarter. On the stat sheet, it’ll go down as a 30-yard run, but the senior put at least 50 yards on the odometer after weaving through the entire East Tennessee defense. The score made it 20-6.

Knoxville was able to keep East Tennessee out of the end zone until the 3:08 mark of the 4th quarter. Jones connected with Fortenberry again - on 4th & 10 from midfield to make it a one-score ballgame, 20-13.

East Tennessee almost fell on top of the ensuing onside kick, but Team Knoxville’s Max Bailey was able to snag it from the hands team. Knoxville ran out the clock after an East Tennessee offsides call gave Knoxville the last first down it needed.

