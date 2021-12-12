Advertisement

PHOTOS: Deadly storms leave significant damage in multiple states

Multiple states are experiencing devastation after a deadly tornado outbreak Saturday.
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tornado outbreak that began in the early hours of Saturday has left dozens dead and caused destruction across Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

The death toll of 36 across the five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

Gov. Bill Lee on Saturday toured tornado-torn parts of western Tennessee including Tiptonville and Dresden in which four people had been killed.

“This is about the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” Lee said. “The whole town, the whole town.”

A man and his 12-year-old son were found dead at a resort in Tiptonville that Lee visited, according to a spokesperson.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. But Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across ten or more counties.

Kentucky, likely the hardest hit, is working to rebuild its towns such as Mayfield in the western part of the state which was left with scattered debris from destroyed buildings, trees, wrecked vehicles and downed power lines.

Caption

Graves County Circuit Judge Kevin Bishop, who lives just outside Mayfield, said his family rode out the storm in a bathroom. He said it would take a while for Mayfield to recover.

“We’re strong, we’ll work together, but it’s going to be a long time,” Bishop said.

Gov. Beshear called Friday night “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history.”

In Edwardsville, Illinois, six people were killed in the collapse of the Amazon warehouse with another injured worker airlifted to a hospital, Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office said the storms killed at least two people in the state. Initial assessments indicate they destroyed or did significant damage to hundreds of homes and buildings.

In Arkansas, a tornado struck a nursing home in Monette, killing one and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

Saturday evening, President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky. He also pledged the federal government’s support to the affected states.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

