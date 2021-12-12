PREVIEW: No. 9 Lady Vols host Georgia State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a week off for finals, No. 9/9 Tennessee (8-0) leaps back into action on Sunday afternoon with a non-conference clash vs. Georgia State (4-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The contest between the Lady Vols and Panthers will tip off at 2:02 p.m. ET and marks the first of five straight games for the team coming up on The Summitt between now and Dec. 30.

This will be only the second meeting between these programs, with UT claiming the initial match-up vs. GSU, 98-68, in the NCAA First Round in Knoxville back on March 15, 2002.

Tennessee comes into the contest on the heels of its fourth final-quarter comeback of the season, flipping a seven-point deficit vs. RV/RV Virginia Tech with 5:39 remaining into a six-point, 64-58 victory in Blacksburg on Dec. 5.

The Lady Vols have opened a campaign at 8-0 for the seventh time in the past 20 years and the third occasion in the past five. They are seeking to go 9-0 for the first time since 2017-18 and for the sixth occasion in the past 20 years and third time in the past 10.

Kellie Harper has forged her career-best start at 8-0, surpassing a 7-0 opening in her first year leading the Lady Vols in 2019-20.

Georgia State, meanwhile, enters after falling to Southern Miss in Atlanta on Dec. 1 by a 64-56 score.

The Panthers had a two-game win streak halted with that setback and are 4-2 over their past six contests, including a 77-66 victory over future UT foe Chattanooga. GSU lost its first game of the year vs. SEC member Florida, 84-70, on Nov. 9.

