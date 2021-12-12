Tennessee saw at least six tornadoes touch down Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least six tornadoes touched down in Tennessee during a strong surge that struck parts of the Midwest and midsouth on Saturday, according to teams with the National Weather Service.

Kentucky saw the worst of the damage with 200 miles of one tornado’s path ripping through the state.

Dickson, Kingston Springs, and Stewart County were struck by EF-2 tornadoes early Saturday morning. The tornadoes that touched down from Humphreys County to Bucksnort, in Burns, and from Percy Priest to Mount Juliet were all rated EF-1 tornadoes, according to WVLT sister station WSMV.

Surveyors from the Memphis National Weather Service office were going to check out the damage from Dyer County to Henry County to determine whether tornadoes touched down there, according to WSMV.

At least four people are confirmed dead from these tornadoes in Tennessee, with a father and son being sucked into one of the twisters in Tiptonville.

