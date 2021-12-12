Vols QB Hendon Hooker to return for another season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker announced that he plans to return in 2022 to play with the Vols.

The Virginia Tech transfer who joined the Vols started the season as Joe Milton’s backup but became the starter after the Pittsburgh game.

Hooker has been recognized for an outstanding performance this season including, being named a 2021 Davey O-Brien Award Semifinalist, SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Star of the Week.

Looking forward to many more… Let’s run it back @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0EWgFiaett — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 12, 2021

