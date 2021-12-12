Advertisement

Vols QB Hendon Hooker to return for another season

Hendon Hooker transferred to the Vols in January of this year.
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker announced that he plans to return in 2022 to play with the Vols.

The Virginia Tech transfer who joined the Vols started the season as Joe Milton’s backup but became the starter after the Pittsburgh game.

Hooker has been recognized for an outstanding performance this season including, being named a 2021 Davey O-Brien Award Semifinalist, SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Star of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Smoke from fire in Pigeon Forge
Sevier Co. brush fire contained, no injuries reported
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage reported following EF-3 Tornado in Bowling Green
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

Latest News

Sevierville Shop With A Cop Event
How to help local children receive Christmas presents
Lady Vols center Tamari Key
HALFTIME: No. 9 Lady Vols lead Georgia State 42-24
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms