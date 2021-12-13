Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Memphis 17-year-old

Barbara Sanders and Lafayette “Lucky” Miller
Barbara Sanders and Lafayette “Lucky” Miller(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis.

Barbara was abducted Monday by 39-year-old Lafayette “Lucky” Miller, according to officials.

Miller is wanted by the Memphis Police Department for kidnapping.

Barbara is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Barbara or Miller, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

