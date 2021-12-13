Advertisement

Catholic’s Keegan Smith finishes 35th in high school nationals

Knoxville Catholic freshman cross country runner Keegan Smith finished 35th at the Eastbay National Cross Country Championship in San Diego Saturday. Smith ran a 16:03 5K and was the only freshman in the country to be invited to the event.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic freshman cross country runner Keegan Smith finished 35th at the Eastbay National Cross Country Championship in San Diego Saturday. Smith ran a 16:03 5K and was the only freshman in the country to be invited to the event.

Smith is the number one ranked runner in the state of Tennessee for the 5K and claimed gold in this fall’s cross country state championships - finishing 24 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the 5K.

Smith set the all-time record for a freshman in the state of Tennessee at the KYA 3200m post-season time trial (9:05). Keegan’s winning time also places him 5th all-time in the United States for the freshman 3200m.

“If I can make it and keep going I want to run the Olympics 5K and 10K. It’s my ultimate goal and that’s been my ultimate goal,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Customers enjoying a meal at Pete's restaurant in downtown Knoxville.
Staple downtown restaurant open for decades, closing on Saturdays
Friends are remembering the 6-year-old who passed away.
‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage reported following EF-3 Tornado in Kentucky
Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

Latest News

Hooker stays at Tennessee
Vols end weekend on a high note
Lady Vols center Tamari Key
No. 9 Lady Vols’ balanced offense bests Georgia State, 84-60
Rivalry Showcase
Knoxville defeats East Tennessee in first-ever Rivalry Showcase
Team Knox County practice at Bearden High School on Dec. 8th
All-Star Game set to Showcase East Tennessee High School Football