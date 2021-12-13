Catholic’s Keegan Smith finishes 35th in high school nationals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic freshman cross country runner Keegan Smith finished 35th at the Eastbay National Cross Country Championship in San Diego Saturday. Smith ran a 16:03 5K and was the only freshman in the country to be invited to the event.

Smith is the number one ranked runner in the state of Tennessee for the 5K and claimed gold in this fall’s cross country state championships - finishing 24 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the 5K.

Smith set the all-time record for a freshman in the state of Tennessee at the KYA 3200m post-season time trial (9:05). Keegan’s winning time also places him 5th all-time in the United States for the freshman 3200m.

“If I can make it and keep going I want to run the Olympics 5K and 10K. It’s my ultimate goal and that’s been my ultimate goal,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.