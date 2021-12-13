Dandridge Elementary School closes due to bathroom fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dandridge Elementary School is dismissing early due to a fire in the bathroom Monday morning.

According to a phone call to parents, the director of schools said a fire broke out in the bathroom.

At this time, the fire is contained, and no injuries have been reported.

Students were moved to the Jefferson Co. Justice Center while waiting for their parents to pick them up.

This story is developing.

