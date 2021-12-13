Advertisement

Dandridge Elementary School closes due to bathroom fire

At this time, the fire is contained, and no injuries have been reported.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dandridge Elementary School is dismissing early due to a fire in the bathroom Monday morning.

According to a phone call to parents, the director of schools said a fire broke out in the bathroom.

Students were moved to the Jefferson Co. Justice Center while waiting for their parents to pick them up.

This story is developing.

