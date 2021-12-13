Advertisement

Despite a frosty cold start, gradual warm-up starts today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some mild days ahead of rain chances.
Your Forecast From WVLT
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a gradual warm-up this week, with more mid-week clouds, then late week showers ahead of the next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We have a clear sky and calm conditions, so it’s a frosty cold start to the week.

Monday stays all clear, and mild temperatures return. We’re warming to around 55 degrees in Knoxville, which is a few degrees above average. With a light breeze and plenty of sunshine, is a nice day to be out and about.

Tonight is another cold one, as we drop to around 29 degrees in Knoxville. We’ll have areas of fog develop to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday warms up even more, with a high of 61 degrees and staying mostly clear.

More high clouds can filter the sunshine Wednesday, and we’ll still warm more to a high of 64 degrees.

Thursday is when the rain chances return. We’ll have spotty to scattered rain late afternoon to evening, after a high of 66 degrees. We’ll stick with scattered rain at times Friday, and a high of 67 degrees.

Saturday is when the cold front will move through, bringing a 60% coverage of our area in rain. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, with a high of 62 degrees.

