East Tennessee community groups give back to vulnerable communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee groups are giving back to the elder community during the holiday season.

Organizations like I Am The Voice Of The Voiceless, CAC, United Way, churches and children groups created gift baskets for older residents in the area.

Volunteer Vivian Shipe said giving a gift is the best way to help those elders in need who can’t afford basic supplies on a fixed income.

“A lot of them can’t afford them when they are on a fixed income,” said Shipe. “So they have to decide do I buy all these extras or do I pay my rent or pay my bills. So we have given them enough stuff to last through the winter.”

Volunteers packed up things like blankets, cleaning supplies, and prayer shawls to give away.

Baskets will be going out to those aged 89 to 103.

I Am The Voice Of The Voiceless is an organization committed to providing a better quality of life for vulnerable populations.

Donations can also be made online.

