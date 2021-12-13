Gov. Bill Lee seeks federal aid for 9 Tenn. counties after tornadoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee has requested federal emergency assistance Monday for nine counties impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak that claimed the lives of four in Tennessee.

“Our emergency officials, first responders, and law enforcement brought hope where there was none in the aftermath of these storms,” Gov. Lee said. “Our effort now will be to bring as much relief as possible to these devastated communities.”

Gov. Lee has also asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration to make the assistance available to Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

If granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct assistance.

“Gov. Lee indicates Tennessee will seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions after local officials are able to complete a thorough assessment of storm damage to make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to the declared counties that qualify for federal help,” a spokesperson from his office said.

At least six tornadoes touched down in Tennessee during a strong surge that struck parts of the Midwest and Midsouth on Saturday, according to teams with the National Weather Service.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made a recovery web page available to help storm survivors find resources and support.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.