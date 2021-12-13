Green Monday may be your last chance at holiday deals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, retailers are giving you one last shot at some good deals before Christmas. Green Monday is like the cousin to Cyber Monday.

It’s a day where items such as technology, fashion and toys are discounted. It’s also one of the last days to order a gift and have it arrive in time for Christmas.

John Vandergriff at Blue Ridge Wealth Planners said it’s important to set a budget, and if you’ve finished your holiday shopping, don’t buy more just because you see a good deal.

“So you always want to be careful whenever you’re incentivized to spend more money at great deals you keep a level head and think, ‘what do I really need?’ Sometimes when we see a price that is slashed, it’s not really a deal. It’s just we are in that emotional state, and people are encouraging us to spend money we don’t actually need to spend,” said Vandergriff.

Green Monday is also another good way to make sure your gifts get to their destination before Christmas.

“Back in 2007, when the day was created, you had to be careful to meet shipping deadlines. This really isn’t the case anymore, with places like Amazon offering shipping guarantees by December 22nd or 23rd. But the earlier you shop, the better odds you have of finding what you want and arriving on time,” he said.

Vandergriff said to do your research. Compare prices online, use coupon codes and read product reviews. He also said to beware of scams. Scammers are taking advantage of the uptick in online traffic by placing fake ads on social media.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.